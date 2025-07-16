Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UP schools to remain shut from 16 to 23 July due to Kanwar Yatra rush

UP schools to remain shut from 16 to 23 July due to Kanwar Yatra rush

Closures in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and other UP districts come amid Kanwar Yatra rush; officials cite student safety and traffic control as key reasons, with catch-up classes planned in some areas

The yatra, held during the Hindu month of Shravan, sees thousands of Kanwariyas walking for days to collect sacred water for Shiva temples. Image: Shutterstock

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the annual Kanwar Yatra gathers momentum across northern India, several districts in Uttar Pradesh have temporarily shut schools to manage the surge in pilgrims and ensure student safety, reported The Economic Times. The yatra, held during the Hindu month of Shravan, sees thousands of Kanwariyas walking for days to collect sacred water for Shiva temples, resulting in heavy road congestion and major traffic diversions.
 

Meerut, Muzaffarnagar shut schools amid Kanwar rush

 
In response to the increasing number of devotees, district administrations have taken preventive measures, including rerouting vehicles, deploying security personnel, and shutting down educational institutions to avoid accidents and ease pressure on road infrastructure.
 
 
Leading the way, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar have announced a full suspension of classes from 16 July to 23 July 2025, covering all schools and colleges, including government, private, CBSE, ICSE, technical, and DIET institutions.
 
Meerut District Magistrate V K Singh told The Economic Times that the growing influx of Kanwariyas during this period required steps to safeguard students and ensure smooth traffic management.
 
In Muzaffarnagar, District Magistrate Umesh Mishra warned of strict action against any institution that defies the closure order. 

Other UP districts adopt staggered holiday schedules

 
In Varanasi, an important pilgrimage hub en route to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, authorities have declared a holiday on 14 July, the first Monday of Shravan. District Inspector of Schools Bholenath Pratap Singh confirmed that all missed classes will be compensated on a Sunday, reported The Economic Times.
 
Bareilly has opted for a phased approach, declaring school holidays on all four Mondays of Shravan. However, schools located near Delhi Road and Badaun Road must remain staffed, even though students will be allowed to stay home. Examinations will continue as scheduled.
 
In Badaun, primary schools will remain closed every Saturday and Monday throughout Shravan, a move aimed at minimising road congestion and shielding young students from high-traffic zones. 
 

Kanwar Yatra prompts coordinated school closures

 
The widespread closures come as part of a broader strategy across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Delhi, where the Kanwar Yatra brings massive footfall. Cities like Haridwar, Varanasi, and Deoghar see particularly dense gatherings. Each year, local administrations implement traffic diversions, erect barricades, and deploy extra security forces to manage crowds and maintain public order.
 
Teachers and parents have been asked to adjust lesson plans accordingly, with some districts planning catch-up classes on Sundays to ensure academic continuity.
               

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

