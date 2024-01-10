Delhi L-G approves Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill

Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed by the assembly last month, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

The bill passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly aims at ensuring uniformity between central and state legislations on provisions of the Goods and Services Tax, they said.

The bill has made amendments in the Delhi Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, to provide for a reference to the word "goods" and certain time limits and input tax credits, according to recommendations of the GST Council in its meetings.

The GST Council -- in its 47th, 48th and 49th meetings -- recommended various amendments in the provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, through the Finance Act, 2023.

The bill amends sub-section (1) of Section 132 to decriminalise offences and to increase the monetary threshold from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore for launching prosecution for offences under the act, except for those related to the issuance of invoices without the supply of goods or services or both, they added.