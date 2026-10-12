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Delhi Metro extends closure of 6 stations till 5 pm amid Congress protest

The development comes amid the security restrictions due to a protest by the Congress against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

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Delhi Metro reopens entry, exit gates at all stations that were closed amid security restrictions
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Minutes after announcing the reopening of entry-exit gates of six metro stations, the DMRC on Monday took a U-turn and extended the closure until 5 pm, citing security reasons.
 
The development comes amid the security restrictions due to a protest by the Congress against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
 
The entry and exit gates at Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road have remained closed since 6 am. In a service update, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the restrictions, initially scheduled to remain in place till 4 pm, would continue till 5 pm on Monday.
 
The situation will be reviewed by security agencies, and further updates will be shared accordingly, the DMRC said.
 
Interchange facilities at all the affected stations remain available, it added.
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Topics :Delhi MetroNew DelhiProtestCongress Working Committee

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

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