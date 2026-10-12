Delhi Metro extends closure of 6 stations till 5 pm amid Congress protest

Minutes after announcing the reopening of entry-exit gates of six metro stations, the DMRC on Monday took a U-turn and extended the closure until 5 pm, citing security reasons.

The development comes amid the security restrictions due to a protest by the Congress against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The entry and exit gates at Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road have remained closed since 6 am. In a service update, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the restrictions, initially scheduled to remain in place till 4 pm, would continue till 5 pm on Monday.