Delhi, Mumbai brace for wet spell as IMD issues nationwide alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rain in multiple parts of the country over the next few days.

Weather forecast for Delhi

On Friday, Delhi is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with a spell of very light to light rain or thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34–36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover around 24–26 degrees Celsius. No alert has been issued for today.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday in Delhi, forecasting a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Cloudy, rainy conditions are likely to persist till August 27.

ALSO READ: Jammu administration orders closure of all schools today due to bad weather Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category, with an AQI of 97 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Moderate rain forecast for Mumbai The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Mumbai on Friday. No alert has been issued for the city. However, a heavy rainfall warning is in place for Raigad, Ratnagiri, the ghats of Nashik, Pune and Satara. Rainfall is expected to persist, though weather conditions are likely to improve gradually from August 22. Moderate rain under overcast skies may continue till August 26.

The continuous rain spell has forced the evacuation of more than 4,600 people from nine districts, including Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Sangli and Nanded. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai had seen some relief after torrential rains earlier this week brought the city to a standstill. He added that NDRF and SDRF teams had been deployed across affected areas to strengthen disaster management efforts. Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Juhu residence, Prateeksha, was also affected, with ankle-deep water accumulating outside the bungalow and seeping inside following heavy rainfall. ALSO READ: Will India's Asia Cup squad announcement be postponed due to Mumbai rains?