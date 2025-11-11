Delhi's Nehru Stadium to be rebuilt as modern sports city: Key details

The government is planning to dismantle Delhi’s iconic Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium and rebuild it as a modern Sports City, news agency PTI reported.

The 102-acre stadium area will be completely redeveloped into a Sports City that will include training facilities for multiple sports, accommodation for athletes, and even entertainment zones. However, the plan is still at the proposal stage, so no timeline or budget has been set so far.

Why Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is being dismantled?

Officials said that the stadium’s large area is not being used to its full potential. The new sports city aims to make better use of the space by creating a world-class sports and recreation hub that can host major events and support India’s growing sports ecosystem.

Along with the old stadium, all offices currently located in the area, including the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), and the Income Tax Department, will be shifted elsewhere. Why does it matter? The project is expected to revive ageing infrastructure at JLN Stadium and transform it into a state-of-the-art sports hub. It could also strengthen India’s chances of hosting major global sporting events, such as the 2036 Olympics and 2030 Commonwealth Games. Built in 1982 for the Asian Games and renovated for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the stadium recently hosted the World Para Athletics Championships with a new MONDO track. Apart from sports, it has also been a popular venue for concerts and public events.

Key features The Sports City is likely to include several world-class facilities, including:

Multiple sports disciplines

Lodging for athletes

Entertainment hubs

Commercial spaces However, given that securing permission for demolition and shifting of offices requires coordination between several ministries, the project could take time to start. Major sports cities across the globe The government is currently in the process of studying major sports cities across the world, including those in Qatar and Australia, to work on the design. The Aspire Zone in Doha (also called Doha Sports City) is a 250-hectare complex that was built as a global sports destination. It includes major venues such as the Khalifa International Stadium (50,000+ capacity), the Aspire Dome (the world’s largest indoor multi-purpose hall), and the Aspetar sports-medicine hospital.

The complex also integrates training academies (such as the Aspire Academy), research, education, leisure (park, lake, mall), and hospitality, making it far more than just competition arenas. On the other hand, Marvel Stadium in Melbourne (located in the Docklands precinct) is a 55,000-seat multi-purpose venue featuring a fully retractable roof, configurable seating, and advanced technology to host a wide range of sports and entertainment events. The surrounding areas have also been developed to turn the stadium into a year-round entertainment hub, with public plazas, restaurants, bars, and a focus on making the venue part of the urban fabric.