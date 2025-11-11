Home / India News / Grap Stage III implemented in Delhi: Here's what will be restricted

Grap Stage III implemented in Delhi: Here's what will be restricted

Delhi's AQI climbed from 425 on Tuesday morning due to calm winds, stable weather, and poor dispersion, allowing pollutants to stay trapped near the surface

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
Delhi has been under Grap Stage II (Very Poor) since October 19, when AQI levels touched 301–400. (Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After Delhi-NCR’s air quality index (AQI) rose to 425 (severe) on Tuesday morning, the Centre invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage III, effective immediately, according to a report by news agency PTI.
 
Delhi’s AQI climbed from 425 on Tuesday morning due to calm winds, stable weather, and poor dispersion, allowing pollutants to stay trapped near the surface, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said. 
 
Here's a breakdown of the activities that are restricted under Grap Stage III.

Grap Stage III: What will be restricted?

Here are some of the restrictions that are now in place in Delhi-NCR under Grap Stage III:
  • Ban on non-essential construction work
  • Complete ban on any demolition work
  • Closure of stone crushers and mining activities
  • Classes up to Grade 5 are required to switch to hybrid mode
  • Use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers is restricted, with exemptions for persons with disabilities
  • Commuters are encouraged to use public transport

Grap Stage II invoked in October

Delhi has been under Grap Stage II (Very Poor) since October 19, when AQI levels touched 301–400. This stage includes all Stage I measures, along with higher parking fees in parts of the city and curbs on polluting activities.
 
Unfavourable weather, vehicle emissions, stubble burning, firecrackers, and local pollution sources usually push Delhi-NCR’s air quality to hazardous levels, making emergency measures like Grap necessary, especially during winters.

What are Grap stages?

The Delhi government invokes the Grap framework to curb pollution in the city based on the AQI levels. Here are the different Grap stages and when they are implemented:
  • Stage I – Poor (AQI 201–300)
  • Stage II – Very poor (AQI 301–400)
  • Stage III – Severe (AQI 401–450)
  • Stage IV – Severe plus (AQI above 450)
Each stage triggers stricter actions to reduce pollution.

Growing mistrust

The decision came amid growing protests and increasing doubts over the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) AQI readings. According to a recent LocalCircles survey, many residents said they mistrust the official air quality data, claiming that government readings are often lower than private monitors, which leads to delayed or weaker implementation of Grap measures.
 
Additionally, 7 in 10 Delhi residents said they have “no or very low confidence” in the government’s ability to enforce Grap restrictions despite dangerously high pollution levels.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Red Fort blast: Rajnath Singh says culprits will be brought to justice

Dharmendra is stable and recovering: Daughter Esha Deol junks death rumours

Security beefed at Vaishno Devi shrine, Jammu city after Red Fort blast

High alert sounded in Bengaluru after explosion near Red Fort in Delhi

Red Fort blast: Avoid rumours, rely only on official word, says Delhi CM

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityair pollutionDelhi PollutionBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story