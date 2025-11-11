Security tightened at major railway stations after Delhi blast: Vaishnaw

Security has been stepped up at all major stations in the wake of the blast near the Red Fort here, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

The minister also conveyed condolences to the families of those killed in the blast on Monday evening.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, leaving 12 people dead. Twenty people were also injured in the blast that gutted several vehicles.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic blast in Delhi. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the recovery of the injured," Vaishnaw posted on X late Monday night.

"All major railway stations are on high alert with special security arrangements," he added. Hours after the blast, the Northern Railway had said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF), in close coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), is on high alert with strict security arrangements at all stations in the Delhi-NCR region. It said security arrangements at major stations such as New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Ghaziabad were reviewed, with all possible measures taken to enhance security without causing inconvenience to passengers. "All railway officials and security personnel deployed at these stations are on high alert with strict security arrangements. RPF staff have been deployed at various points, including station entry gates, exit gates, and platforms," Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, told PTI.