Send leaders empowered to take decisions for all-party meetings: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday urged leaders of political parties to send representatives who are empowered to take decisions to meetings for finalising the agenda for Parliament.

Birla's remarks came as the opposition members sought an assurance from the government on discussion on the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar after the conclusion of the debate on Operation Sindoor.

The opposition members were in the Well of the House, raising slogans and seeking an assurance before the Lok Sabha took up the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Birla said that at the all-party meeting chaired by him last week, all leaders sought a discussion on Operation Sindoor, which was agreed to, and 16 hours were allocated for the same.

"There is something called commitment. Leaders of all parties had sought a discussion on Operation Sindoor and now you are in the Well of the House raising other issues," he said, addressing opposition members. "You can't demand a discussion on any issue from the Well of the House. The House runs as per rules of procedure," Birla said. The Speaker told SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was on his feet demanding a discussion on SIR, to send a representative who is empowered to take decisions to the all-party meeting. "If you are not empowered and if someone else has to take decisions, then such persons should not come to the all-party meetings," Birla said.