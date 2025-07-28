PMFBY Last Date: As July brings heavy rainfall to large parts of India, farmers enter a critical phase of the agricultural calendar with the sowing of paddy and other Kharif crops. But while the rains are essential, extreme weather events like floods, droughts, or pest attacks can spell disaster for standing crops.

To safeguard farmers against such risks, PMFBY offers vital financial protection through crop insurance and compensation.

PM Fasal Bima Yojana 2025 Last Date: The government of India has announced 31st July as the deadline to enrol in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana , What is PMFBY? The Indian government's flagship crop insurance program, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, was introduced in 2016. By compensating for crop losses and maintaining financial stability in the face of agricultural uncertainty, it seeks to assist farmers. In collaboration with state governments and insurance providers, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare oversees the program's implementation. The government subsidises the remaining premium. Farmers pay a small premium under PMFBY: The government of India has announced 31st July as the deadline to enrol in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana ,

• 2% for Kharif crops • 1.5% for Rabi crops • 5% for commercial/horticultural crops. Who can apply for PMFBY 2025? • Unless they choose to opt out, loanee farmers (who have availed of loans for seasonal crops) are automatically registered. • Before the deadline, non-loanee farmers need to register. • Wide protection across the state's varied soil and climate conditions is guaranteed by this diverse crop coverage. This Kharif season, the farmers can insure crops including paddy, arhar, groundnut, jowar, moong, soybean, maize, urad, sesame, and bajra.

How to register for PM Fasal Bima Yojana Kharif 2025? • Go to the official website at pmfby.gov.in • Finish the registration with Aadhaar and mobile details. • Enter the crop and bank details. • Submit the form and get coverage. What are the documents required for PMFBY Kharif 2025? • Aadhaar Card • Bank Passbook • Sowing Declaration (crop and area) • Land Ownership Records (Khatauni). How to Claim PMFBY crop insurance? A claim must be filed within 72 hours if a farmer's standing crop is harmed within 14 days of harvesting or as a result of rain, drought, flooding, or pest attacks. Farmers can submit claims by using:

• Krishi Rakshak Portal • Helpline number 14447 • Crop Insurance App After the claim is submitted: • A joint survey will be held by the insurance company and agriculture officials. • The crop insurance claim form will be completed during the visit. • After the verification, the compensation will be transferred to the farmer’s bank account within 2 months. Why must farmers register in PMFBY 2025? Unpredictable weather, pest attacks, or natural disasters can ruin months of work. As a safety net, PMFBY provides farmers with financial support and peace of mind so they may recover and reinvest in the next growing season.