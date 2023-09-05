Delhi Police conduct vehicle checking ahead of upcoming G20 Summit

The Delhi Police have started conducting vehicle checking at various locations across the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 summit on September 9 and 10 here.

Surprise checks were conducted at India Gate and other parts of the city between Monday night and early hours on Tuesday.

Police personnel were seen conducting thorough inspections by halting vehicles.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi said that paramilitary forces, Delhi police and several other people are engaged in providing security at the G20 Summit.

"So I must say that so far as safety, security, et cetera are concerned, that arrangement is being looked after by various departments, including paramilitary forces, Delhi police and several other people are engaged in that process," Meenakashi Lekhi said while speaking to ANI.

She also highlighted the diversity of the G20 Summit, held under India's presidency, saying, "We've had about 52 locations and 250 plus events. So 250-plus conferences is not a joke to handle. It's a logistic nightmare if not done right, but everything's been done just right."

Meanwhile, all the government officials were on alert mode as the G20 week commenced, considering a warning circulated earlier from a designated wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from any "misleading, fake and counterfeit" emails being circulated by ill elements.

On August 24, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) under the MHA had warned that "the misleading emails are targeted to various government offices, and individuals and falsely accuse them of cybercrimes, urging them to respond."

Focussing with a header of "Scam alert", the warning pointed that "fake emails are in circulation impersonating CEO 14C".

"This is an important alert about the circulation of counterfeit emails impersonating CEO-I4C Rajesh Kumar, bearing the subject 'Urgent Notification!', 'Court Notification'," mentions the alert.

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders' declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.