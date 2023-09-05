LIVE: Voting underway for by-elections for 7 assembly seats in 6 states

Voting for the bye-elections to the seven assembly constituencies of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, started on Tuesday at 7 am. Notably, this is the first election between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Four heavy-duty mobile de-watering trucks, borrowed from Ahmedabad, have been deployed at ITPO and Raj Ghat areas to avert any waterlogging or flooding-related eventuality, arising out of heavy rains in the national capital during the upcoming G-20 Summit, according to an official statement issued by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) office on Monday. These vehicles equipped with high-capacity suction pumps have been brought in by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to deal with any contingency like the one recently, where the area in and around the Raj Ghat and ITPO were submerged after heavy rains, it added. Aditya-L1, the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun underwent the second earth-bound manoeuvre successfully, during the early hours on Tuesday, Isro said. Isro's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) carried out the operation. "The second Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/Isro's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km," Isro said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).Read More