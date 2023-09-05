Home / India News / LIVE: Voting underway for by-elections for 7 assembly seats in 6 states
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Voting underway for by-elections for 7 assembly seats in 6 states

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
Voting for the bye-elections to the seven assembly constituencies of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, started on Tuesday at 7 am. Notably, this is the first election between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Key Events

8:32 AM Sep 23

Aditya-L1 successfully undergoes the second earth-bound manoeuvre: Isro

8:31 AM Sep 23

G20 Summit: De-watering trucks to be used to prevent waterlogging in Delhi

8:30 AM Sep 23

Voting begins in six states for seven assembly seats including UP, Kerala

9:11 AM

Himachal Pradesh PWD minister directs department to open all blocked roads by Sept 15

The Public Works Department Minister of Himachal Pradesh government, Vikramaditya Singh said that the department has set up a deadline of September 15 to open over 150 closed roads.

He also said that barring any unusual situation in the disaster-hit parts of the state if the roads are not opened by then the officers concerned will have to face the action.

8:51 AM

Russia launches air strikes, hitting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

Russia launched a series of missiles and air strikes on Ukraine's residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure, CNN reported on Monday (local time) citing the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces.

According to Ukraine's armed forces, Russia had launched five missiles and a total of 68 airstrikes. Russia fired 42 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and other populated areas, it said on Telegram

8:32 AM

Aditya-L1 successfully undergoes the second earth-bound manoeuvre: Isro

Aditya-L1, the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun underwent the second earth-bound manoeuvre successfully, during the early hours on Tuesday, Isro said.

Isro's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) carried out the operation. "The second Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/Isro's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km," Isro said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

8:31 AM

G20 Summit: De-watering trucks to be used to prevent waterlogging in Delhi

Four heavy-duty mobile de-watering trucks, borrowed from Ahmedabad, have been deployed at ITPO and Raj Ghat areas to avert any waterlogging or flooding-related eventuality, arising out of heavy rains in the national capital during the upcoming G-20 Summit, according to an official statement issued by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) office on Monday.

These vehicles equipped with high-capacity suction pumps have been brought in by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to deal with any contingency like the one recently, where the area in and around the Raj Ghat and ITPO were submerged after heavy rains, it added.

8:30 AM

Voting begins in six states for seven assembly seats including UP, Kerala

Voting for the bye-elections to the seven assembly constituencies of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, started on Tuesday at 7 am.

Notably, this is the first election between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Voting for bye-elections is being held for Kerala's Puthupally, Dhupguri seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Dumri in Jharkhand and Uttarkhand's Bageshwar, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

