Home / India News / Delhi Police form committee to study recently passed Criminal Law Bills

Delhi Police form committee to study recently passed Criminal Law Bills

The committee is tasked with preparing course material for Investigating Officers to gain a practical understanding and study the new provisions and changes in procedures

According to an order issued by Deotosh KS Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters-II), on Tuesday, this committee shall also endeavour to update the skills of the investigating officers under the new laws.
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 8:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Police has set up a committee of high-ranking officers to study the three new criminal law bills recently passed by Parliament.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, intend to replace the colonial-era IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act. These bills received President Droupadi Murmu's assent on December 25 during the winter session of Parliament.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Although the Ministry of Home Affairs has yet to issue an official notification regarding the effective date of the bills, the Delhi Police Commissioner has constituted a committee of 13 officers, under chairmanship of IPS officer Chhaya Sharma. The committee is tasked with preparing course material for Investigating Officers to gain a practical understanding and study the new provisions and changes in procedures.

The officers of committee are as under:- DCP Joy Trkey, (North East), Addl. DCP Uma Shankar (DPA), ACP Hari Singh (E.O.W.), Inspr. Rajiv Kumar (IFSO/Spl. Cell), Inspr. Rajeev Bhardwaj (Spl. Cell), Inspr. Naresh Malik (DPA), Inspr. Devender Singh (SHO/Shaheen Bagh) VIII. Inspr. Arun Kumar (SHO/North Avenue), Inspr. Suresh Kumar (E.O.W.), Inspr. Anil Berwal (DPA), Inspr. Sanjeev Kumar (E.O.W), SI Somveer (DPA), and SI Rajni Kant (East District).

According to an order issued by Deotosh KS Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters-II), on Tuesday, this committee shall also endeavour to update the skills of the investigating officers under the new laws.

The committee may co-opt a few lawyers and ex-Delhi police personnel at this stage to fine tune the course material to be in sync with judicial processes. The co-opted members will also be useful later in conducting classes for Delhi Police personnel and train them in practicle application of BNSS, BNS and BSA.

The names of Lawyers and ex-Delhi Police officers are as under:- 1. (ACP Retd.) Rajender Singh II. (ACP Retd.) Ram Singh III. Raunak Singh (Criminal lawyer) IV. Shri Akhand Pratap Singh (Criminal lawyer).

This committee shall also endeavour to update the skills of the IOs under the new laws as mentioned above so that once the notification for application and change over from old Cr.P.C., I.P.C. and I.E.A. to new BNSS, BNS and BSA respectively Is done, our 10s/Staff should be well aware of the procedural aspects as well as the nuances of the changes made in the new sections, it said.

The Committee may begin to create new training material to be used by Delhi Police for its officers as ready reckoner and for study at DPA. The Committee shall also be consulting the District DCSP and Joint CsP of Delhi Police for improvements in the material and simultaneously consulting NPA, NLU and Judicial Academy for good references and training materials to be incorporated in our documents, it added.

Also Read

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law Bills to replace colonial-era laws

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

New criminal law bills in consonance with spirit of Constitution: Amit Shah

Amit Shah to move three amended bills on criminal laws in Lok Sabha

Shah withdraws Bills on criminal laws, introduces new draft legislations

LIVE: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case today

Chhattisgarh govt declares dry day on Jan 22, on consecration of Ram Temple

PM Modi dedicates DFR plant in Tamil Nadu to further atomic research

Prepare flawless survey report on Maratha community for quota: Maha CM

Truck drivers' protest turns violent in Surat; policeman thrashed, 23 held

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi PoliceCriminal Law actParliament

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story