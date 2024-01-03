PM Modi dedicates DFR plant in Tamil Nadu to further atomic research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant (DFRP) at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research in Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday.

Built at a cost of about Rs 400 crore, this groundbreaking facility has the unique distinction of being the world's only industrial-scale plant capable of handling both carbide and oxide spent fuels from fast reactors, a release stated.

DFRP houses several indigenously designed and developed novel equipment.

A testament to Atma Nirbhar Bharat, the DFRP symbolises the successful collaboration between government R & D infrastructure and Indian industries, leading to a crucial stepping stone for the next generation of breeder and fast reactors, the release said.

"The dedication to the nation of DFRP by Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores India's commitment to realising the dream of Net Zero by leveraging the full potential of India's uranium and thorium reserves and providing abundant green energy through the three-stage nuclear power programme," it added.