Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi police opposes bail for 'mastikhor' driver in coaching centre deaths

Delhi police opposes bail for 'mastikhor' driver in coaching centre deaths

Coaching centre deaths: SUV driver was arrested after CCTV footage showed the vehicle speeding by the centre causing the gate to break and water to flow in

Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police personnel stand guard outside the 'Rao IAS Study Centre' during a students' protest after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of the coaching centre, at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Del
Rapid Action Force and police personnel stand guard outside the 'Rao IAS Study Centre' during a students' protest after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of the coaching centre, at Old Rajinder Nagar (Photo: ANI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi Police have opposed the bail plea of an SUV driver, alleging his reckless actions exacerbated the tragic incident at Rau's IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, where three UPSC aspirants drowned due to flooding on Saturday.

The SUV driver was arrested on Monday after a video circulated on social media showing him speeding through a waterlogged road, leading to the gates of the coaching centre breaking and allowing floodwaters to enter the premises. Public prosecutor characterised the driver's behavior as "mastikhor" (mischievous), suggesting his actions were deliberate and careless.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"He is mastikhor. In doing fun he caused the incident," public prosecutor said.

During the court hearing, the driver's advocate argued that his client should not be held responsible for the incident, claiming that the police were arresting people not directly related to the case. However, DCP (Central) M Harshvardhan stated that the arrest was based on clear evidence from CCTV footage, which identified the driver and the vehicle involved.

"Negligence has been established on the part of the arrested driver. He was driving the vehicle very fast, causing the gate of the coaching centre to break. A street vendor even tried to stop him before he hit the building gate," DCP Harshvardhan explained. The driver has been charged under BNS section 105 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Coaching centre deaths

The flooding incident resulted in the deaths of Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala, who were trapped in the basement of Rau's Study Circle. The police have also arrested the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre on charges of culpable homicide, among other offenses.

More From This Section

LIVE: Wrong to say only 2 states were favoured, says FM in reply to INDIA bloc's questions

Wayanad landslides: 84 dead, armed forces deployed; IMD predicts more rain

Wayanad landslide: Toll rises to 45, Army deployed for rescue op. Updates

Samsung views India as one of fastest-growing markets with huge potential

Kerala rains: Schools shut in 10 districts of state due to heavy downpour


In response to the tragedy, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed the basements of 13 coaching centres in Karol Bagh for violating building bye-laws. Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed strict action against illegally operating coaching centres in basements, amid protests by students demanding safer study environments.

(With agency inputs)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Appropriate action will be taken, says L-G

LIVE: Protest over death of UPSC aspirants continues; Delhi LG assures appropriate action

RAU's IAS coaching deaths: HC to hear plea seeking high-level panel probe

Protests erupt outside Drishti IAS in Delhi after death of UPSC aspirants

News updates: MHA constitutes committee to inquire into UPSC aspirants death in Old Rajinder Nagar

Topics :UPSCSUVArrestcivil servicesfloodheavy rainsBS Web ReportsDelhi Police

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story