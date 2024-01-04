Home / India News / Delhi Police starts afresh argument in charges against WFI ex-chief

Delhi Police starts afresh argument in charges against WFI ex-chief

The judge also granted an exemption from personal appearance to Singh, also a BJP MP, for the day on an application moved by his lawyer

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 8:46 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Thursday started afresh its argument on whether to frame charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh before a local court in an alleged sexual harassment case lodged against him by women wrestlers.

The police made the submissions before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot, who recently started hearing the matter after the judge trying the case earlier was transferred.

During the arguments, the police told the court that there is sufficient "prima facie" evidence to put Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar, the former assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), on trial.

The judge also granted an exemption from personal appearance to Singh, also a BJP MP, for the day on an application moved by his lawyer.

"Counsel for the accused persons has moved an application seeking exemption on behalf of accused Brij Bhushan Sharan. Heard. Perused. In view of averments made in the application, accused Brij Bhushan Sharan is exempted from personal appearance for today only," the judge said.

The court will further hear the matter on Saturday.

The city police filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have also charged Tomar in the case.

Topics :Delhi PoliceWFIWoman wrestlerWrestling Federation of India

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

