3 vehicles with 2,000 challans in Delhi: How to check, pay your challan

Three vehicles have emerged as Delhi’s worst traffic violators, collectively accumulating 2,088 challans, according to a report by The Times of India. A Faridabad-registered private cab leads the list with 855 challans, followed by another cab with 637, and a goods carrier with 596.

The staggering number of violations has prompted the Delhi Traffic Police to take strict action against habitual offenders. While many violations are caught through on-the-spot checks, a significant portion is detected via surveillance cameras, the report said.

Breaking down the violations

1. Faridabad-registered private cab (855 challans)

-807 (94.3 per cent) for speeding

-43 for jumping red lights

-4 for stop-line violations

-1 for improper parking

2. Another private cab (637 challans)

-565 (88.6 per cent) for speeding

-59 for jumping red lights

-9 for stop-line violations

-4 for improper parking

3. Goods carrier (596 challans)

-590 for speeding

-6 for red light violations

Despite repeated violations, many commercial drivers continue to evade accountability, often ignoring unpaid challans.

Delhi Police’s action plan

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satya Vir Katara emphasised the need for strict measures, particularly as the worst-offending vehicles are registered outside Delhi. Authorities are formulating plans to enforce penalties more effectively, the report said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has already barred entry for vehicles involved in 122 accidents in January and February. Additionally, the department has recommended revoking the licences of drivers with three or more violations related to dangerous or drunken driving.

Traffic violations in 2024: A surge in offenses

Traffic violations in Delhi-NCR surged drastically in 2024, with the Delhi Traffic Police issuing nearly 3 million challans —a 43 per cent increase compared to 2023, according to a report by The Times of India.

- Improper parking topped the list, accounting for 500,000 challans

-Other major violations included driving without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate, safety gear, insurance, or a licence

-The Delhi Police reported issuing over 6,300 challans per day — double the daily average from 2020

- Alarmingly, 94 per cent of these challans remain unpaid

How to check and pay your challan

The Delhi Traffic Police has introduced an e-challan system to streamline fine payments. Here’s how you can check and pay yours online:

Online method:

1. Visit the Delhi Traffic Police website (https://delhitrafficpolice.nic.in/)

2. Go to the ‘e-challan’ section

3. Enter your vehicle details (registration number or challan number)

4. View challan details (violation type, fine amount)

5. Select a payment method (credit/debit card, net banking, digital wallets)

6. Confirm and complete the payment

Offline methods:

-Visit any Delhi Traffic Police office with your driving licence and ID proof.

-Use e-challan machines available with on-duty traffic officers.

-Send a demand draft or cheque to the Traffic Police Headquarters, mentioning your challan details.