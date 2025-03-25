Who pays Members of Parliament more: India, Pakistan, or Bangladesh?

The Indian government on Monday announced a 24 per cent salary hike for Members of Parliament (MPs), along with enhanced benefits and pensions. Earlier this year, Pakistan also approved a 138 per cent increase in MP salaries, despite the country’s ongoing economic crisis. In contrast, Bangladesh’s MPs continue to receive lower salaries but enjoy a wide range of allowances and perks.

With significant parliamentary changes unfolding, how do these three neighbouring countries compare when it comes to compensating their lawmakers? Here’s a closer look.

India

The Indian government recently revised MP salaries and pensions through a notification by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. These changes, implemented under the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, are now linked to the Cost Inflation Index under the Income Tax Act of 1961.

Revised structure:

The move aims to align lawmakers’ compensation with rising living costs while ensuring accountability in public spending.

Pakistan

In a controversial move, Pakistan’s Parliament passed a bill increasing MP salaries by over 138 per cent.

Revised structure: Monthly salary: PKR 218,000 → PKR 519,000 ($1,852) Other benefits: None announced

The Members of Parliament Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was approved by the National Assembly’s finance committee, led by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, and passed without major opposition. The bill is now awaiting President Asif Ali Zardari’s formal approval.

The move has drawn criticism, particularly given Pakistan’s high inflation and financial challenges. Lawmakers, however, argue that the hike aligns their pay with that of federal secretaries.

Bangladesh

Bangladeshi MPs earn considerably less in terms of monthly salary but receive several government-supported allowances. According to a report by Somoy, as of last year:

Remuneration and benefits:

Monthly salary: BDT 55,000 ($455)

Housing: Government residences with free utilities (electricity, gas, water, telephone)

Office expenses: BDT 15,000 ($123)

Transport allowance: BDT 70,000 ($578)

Travel allowance: BDT 12,500 ($103)

Entertainment allowance: BDT 5,000 ($41)

Constituency development and charity fund: BDT 5,00,000 ($4,132) annually

Other perks: Allowances for telephone bills, laundry, and household items such as crockery and toiletries

In August 2024, the Bangladeshi Parliament was dissolved. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned following nationwide protests, and Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was appointed to lead an interim government. While the Constitution mandates elections within 90 days of parliamentary dissolution, they have yet to be held.

Who makes more?

Based on monthly salary alone, Pakistan leads, with MPs earning $1,852 (once the bill is enacted). India follows with $1,665, and Bangladesh comes in at $455.

However, when allowances are included, Bangladesh’s MPs receive total monthly compensation worth BDT 1,57,500 ($1,301) — excluding the charity fund.

In India, assuming MPs attend all three sessions of Parliament (about 90 days a year), they would receive ₹2,25,000 annually in daily allowances. That breaks down to roughly ₹18,750 per month, bringing total monthly earnings to ₹1,42,750 ($1,665).

To match Pakistan’s pay level, Indian MPs would need to attend 180 days of Parliament annually — double the typical session days.

Exchange rates used:

$1 = ₹85.7192

$1 = PKR 280.25

$1 = BDT 121

: ₹1,00,000 → ₹1,24,000 ($1,447): ₹2,000 → ₹2,500 ($29) per sitting: ₹25,000 → ₹31,000 ($362) per month: ₹2,500 ($29) per year of service beyond five years (previously ₹2,000)