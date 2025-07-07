Delhi rain: Respite from heatwave but parts of city face waterlogging

The AQI has remained under 100 since June 26, when it dropped from 134 to 94—both readings falling in the ‘satisfactory’ category. As per CPCB norms, an AQI of 0–50 is ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Landslide alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Assam after heavy rain

IMD has issued a persistent flash flood threat warning until 11:30 am IST on Monday, July 7, for multiple watersheds and neighbourhoods across several states.

The IMD has not issued any major weather warnings for the rest of the week, though the yellow alert remains active for Monday. Light showers and below-normal temperatures are expected to continue through the week. The department has ruled out any heatwave conditions for the week ahead.