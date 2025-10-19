Delhi records minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, AQI rises to 284

Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Relative humidity stood at 71 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 284 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.