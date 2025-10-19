Home / India News / Delhi records minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, AQI rises to 284

Delhi records minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, AQI rises to 284

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution
Out of the 38 monitoring stations in Delhi, 12 reported air quality in the 'very poor' category. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Relative humidity stood at 71 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 284 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Out of the 38 monitoring stations in Delhi, 12 reported air quality in the 'very poor' category.

Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 430. Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 364, Vivek Vihar 351, Dwarka 335, RK Puram 323, Siri Fort, Dilshad Garden and Jahangirpuri 318, Punjabi Bagh 313, Nehru Nagar 310, Ashok Vihar 305 and Bawana 304, CPCB data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MP farmers to get 90% subsidy for installing solar pumps: CM Yadav

Delhi Police tightens security, traffic control across city ahead of Diwali

Serving farmers is serving God, says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Nirav Modi claims 'sensational developments' to come in UK extradition case

Leh Apex Body seeks inclusion of Ladakh representative in judicial probe

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityDelhi PollutionAir quality

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story