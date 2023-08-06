Delhi riots case: Court to hear arguments on charges against Umar, others

Delhi's Karkardooma Court will hear arguments on charges against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain and other accused persons on a daily basis in the larger conspiracy case from September 11. The first chargesheet was filed around three years ago, in September 2020.

The case pertains to the alleged larger conspiracy in connection with the Delhi riots, 2020 lodged under the stringent anti-terrorist law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Delhi Police filed the first chargesheet on September 16, 2020. Since then, five supplementary chargesheets have been filed. The matter was at the stage of scrutiny of documents supplied along with chargesheets.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat on Saturday listed the matter for hearing the arguments on a day-to-day basis from September 11.

The court listed the matter for arguments after the completion of the scrutiny of documents by all accused persons.

In this case, 20 persons, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Natasha Narwal, Devangna Kalita, Safoora Zargar, Ishrat Jahan and others have been arrayed as accused. Two accused persons Suleman Siddiqui alias Salman and Amanullah have been declared proclaimed offenders in 2020.

All the accused persons were charge-sheeted under stringent the UAP(A) for the alleged larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots.

The court has directed all the accused persons to be appeared/produced physically on the next date. The court also directed the investigation officer to remain present on the next date.

The court also directed that a copy of the order be sent to the jail Superintendent for information and compliance. A copy is also to be sent to the commissioner of police in Delhi.

The court said the prosecution will start its arguments on the next date.

Natasha Narwal, Devangna Kalita, Safoora Zargar, Ishrat Jahan and Asif Iqbal Tanha are currently out on bail in this case.

The other accused persons - Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others - are in judicial custody.