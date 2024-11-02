Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Over 1,400 male passengers held for travelling in women compartments: ER

Over 1,400 male passengers held for travelling in women compartments: ER

Official said that women passengers may dial 139 to get help from the railway authorities in case of any inconvenience

Railways, train
More than 1,400 male passengers were arrested by RPF in the Eastern Railway zone. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 1:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

More than 1,400 male passengers were arrested by RPF in the Eastern Railway zone in October for travelling in train compartments designated for women, an official said on Saturday.

Urging male passengers not to travel in ladies' compartments or ladies' special trains, the official said that women passengers may dial 139 to get help from the railway authorities in case of any inconvenience.

The Railway Protection Force in the ER zone registered more than 1,200 cases and arrested over 1,400 male passengers for travelling in train compartments designated for women only, he said.

Among them, 262 passengers were arrested in Howrah division, 574 in Sealdah, 176 in Malda and 392 offenders in Asansol, the official said in a statement.

The penal measures will be initiated against offenders, including both fines and imprisonment, for boarding train compartments designated for women only.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian Railway enhances security measures for passengers amid festive rush

Penalty if passenger's luggage beyond permissible limit: Western Railway

Western Railway rolls out 200 special trains for Diwali, Chhath Puja rush

HM Shah to inaugurate new terminal at Indo-Bangla border crossing on Sunday

CM Naidu thanks PM Modi after approval of Amravati Railway Project

Topics :Railways Indian Railwaystrain

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story