Delhi's population projected to rise to 26.5 mn by 2036, says report

The national capital's population is projected to rise up to 2.65 crore, comprising 47.34 per cent women, by 2036, as per a Delhi government report.

According to the report titled 'Women & Men in Delhi-2023', by 2036 the population of Delhi has been projected to be 2,65,91,000 1,25,89,000 females and 1,40,02,000 males.

Women will account for 47.34 per cent of the city population in 2036, as compared to 48.78 per cent at the national level, it stated.

Delhi is one of the fastest growing cities in the country due to the rapid pace of urbanisation.

As per the Census 2011, Delhi's population was 1,67,87,941, 78,00615 females and 89,87,326 males, it said.

Women's population in Delhi is 46.47 per cent of the city's total as per the 2011 Census, which is lower than the corresponding national figure of 48.53 per cent.

Delhi's sex ratio is projected to rise from 868 (in Census 2011) to 899 in 2036 but would still be lower than the national sex ratio which is projected to increase from 943 to 952 in the same period.

Delhi's sex ratio at birth has significantly increased from 809 in 2001 to 929 in 2022, as per the report.