Home / India News / Delhi's population projected to rise to 26.5 mn by 2036, says report

Delhi's population projected to rise to 26.5 mn by 2036, says report

Delhi is one of the fastest growing cities in the country due to the rapid pace of urbanisation

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The national capital's population is projected to rise up to 2.65 crore, comprising 47.34 per cent women, by 2036, as per a Delhi government report.

According to the report titled 'Women & Men in Delhi-2023', by 2036 the population of Delhi has been projected to be 2,65,91,000 1,25,89,000 females and 1,40,02,000 males.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Women will account for 47.34 per cent of the city population in 2036, as compared to 48.78 per cent at the national level, it stated.

Delhi is one of the fastest growing cities in the country due to the rapid pace of urbanisation.

As per the Census 2011, Delhi's population was 1,67,87,941, 78,00615 females and 89,87,326 males, it said.

Women's population in Delhi is 46.47 per cent of the city's total as per the 2011 Census, which is lower than the corresponding national figure of 48.53 per cent.

Delhi's sex ratio is projected to rise from 868 (in Census 2011) to 899 in 2036 but would still be lower than the national sex ratio which is projected to increase from 943 to 952 in the same period.

Delhi's sex ratio at birth has significantly increased from 809 in 2001 to 929 in 2022, as per the report.

Also Read

World Population Day 2023: Theme, significance, date and other details

Ageing with no successors: Japan's population sees steepest fall since 1968

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

Premier League 2023-24: Haaland's brace help Man City thrash Burnley 3-0

SC dismisses Chanda Kochhar's plea for release of retirement benefits

UN Security Council of yesterday is always late today: Ruchira Kamboj

Need to link institutions with industry for developed India by 2047: UP CM

Youth will lead India's transformation as it emerges as global leader: Shah

'Rejected allegations of India's involvement in act of violence in Canada'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DelhipopulationUrbanisation

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story