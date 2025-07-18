Friday, July 18, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi University's IP, Hindu, SRCC receive bomb threats via email

Delhi University's IP, Hindu, SRCC receive bomb threats via email

This comes days after St. Stephen's College received a bomb threat

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Campuses are being searched (Photo:PTI)

ANI
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Three colleges of Delhi University received bomb threats through email, police said on Friday.

According to police, IP College for Women, Hindu College, and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) got bomb threats via email today. Standard drill is being followed. Campuses are being searched.

This comes days after St. Stephen's College received a bomb threat. The email claimed that a bomb had been planted in the library, officials said.

Moreover, St. Xavier's School in the national capital has also received a bomb threat.

Over 20 schools in Delhi have received bomb threats via email, officials said today.

 

Personnel of the Delhi Fire Department and Delhi Police were deployed at several schools.

Richmondd Global School Principal Moupali Mitra said that they had informed the Commissioner of Police only a few minutes after receiving the bomb threat email this morning. Each corner of the school was checked for explosives with the help of the bomb disposal squad and other teams, and it was found to be safe, she said.

"We are keeping an eye on every kind of message. We received the mail threat at 10:52 AM and mailed the Commissioner of Police at 10:58 AM. Immediately, the bomb squad and other teams arrived along with the Cyber department... We cross-checked every corner of the school, and it is absolutely safe... We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the children... Some anti-social people are spreading such rumours, and we all must stand against them... The school is functioning normally," Mitra told ANI.

This came days after nearly ten schools and one college in the national capital received bomb threats via email over the last three days, prompting police action and temporary closures.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday raised concerns over the bomb threats to the schools and criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for not being able to ensure safety for students.

"More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through. BJP controls all 4-engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking," Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Kalkaji assembly constituency, posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

