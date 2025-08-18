Monday, August 18, 2025 | 08:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat; police, bomb squad on site

Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat; police, bomb squad on site

Search operations are underway after a threat call to DPS Dwarka

DPS Dwarka evacuated after bomb threat, search underway

Police personnel and others at the premises of a school after a bomb threat. | Representative image: PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka was evacuated on Monday morning after a bomb threat call, officials of the Delhi Fire Service said.
 
A call was received about the presence of an explosive device on the premises. Multiple teams from Delhi Police, the bomb disposal squad, and a dog squad were rushed to the spot. “Search operation is underway,” a senior fire official told PTI.

More than 45 schools receive bomb threats in July

The latest incident comes weeks after more than 45 schools and three colleges received bomb threats via email on July 18. The incident sparked panic among parents and students, although later it was confirmed that the warnings were hoaxes. That day marked the fourth instance in a week when educational institutions in Delhi were targeted with such threats. Many parents, worried by the repeated messages, chose to keep their children at home.  In Dwarka alone, six schools, including St Thomas School, G D Goenka School, DIS Edge School, Modern International School, Dwarka International School, and La Petite Montessori, had reported threats in July.   Several colleges, including Indraprastha (IP) College for Women, Hindu College, and Shri Ram College of Commerce, were also targeted last month. Schools in Rohini, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, South Delhi, and Central Delhi were evacuated.  Police said one of the threatening emails claimed multiple explosives had been placed in classrooms. Cyber teams began tracking the source of the messages, which were later declared hoaxes. 
 
 

More From This Section

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh asks EC to verify affidavit receipts over 2022 UP poll 'anomalies'

cloudburst

Kishtwar cloudburst: 75 victims admitted in GMC Jammu; 1 dead, 4 critical

air india plane

Air India flight aborts takeoff in Kochi due to glitch; MPs share ordeal

cloudburst, Uttarakhand cloudburst, Landslide

Jammu administration orders closure of all schools today due to bad weather

Justice Yashwant Varma

Decoded: How the probe against Justice Yashwant Varma will unfoldpremium

Topics : Bomb Threat Calls Delhi schools Delhi Police Bomb scare BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon