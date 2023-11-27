Home / India News / Delhi schools directed to have minimum 220 working days in an academic year

Delhi schools directed to have minimum 220 working days in an academic year

A notice said that prior to the commencement of academic year and before observance of the holidays, the heads of government schools must ensure that 220 working days are completed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The heads of government schools must ensure that 220 working days are completed.

Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Delhi schools have been directed to observe a minimum of 220 working days in an academic year, according to a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued on Monday.

"As per section 19 of RTE Act-2009 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, it is mandatory for all the schools running under Directorate of Education to observe the minimum 220 working days in an academic year giving consideration to the notified lists of gazetted/restricted/local holidays for the calendar year (January to December)," the circular stated.

It said that prior to the commencement of academic year and before observance of the holidays, the heads of government schools must ensure that 220 working days are completed.

"The deputy district education (DDE) officers are also advised to ensure strict compliance of the same before sanctioning restricted/local holidays to any school under their jurisdiction. In addition, un-aided recognised schools would also obtain approval of holidays from their respective management," the DoE said.

Schools Reopen as Delhi Battles Air Pollution Crisis

All government-aided and private schools in the national capital resumed classes in offline mode from November 20 as GRAP IV has been revoked, an official circular said on Saturday.
 
The decision was taken in view of the improving AQI and forecast by the IMD/IITM that there is no indication of any sharp degradation in Delhi's AQI in the near future, a circular by the Directorate of Education said.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

