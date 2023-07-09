Home / India News / Delhi schools to remain closed on Monday due to incessant rain: CM Kejriwal

Delhi recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

All the schools in Delhi will remain closed on Monday in view of the incessant rain in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced.

Delhi recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

An interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall on Saturday.

"In view of the torrential rains in the last two days and keeping in mind the warnings of the meteorological department, all schools will remain closed on Monday," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982, a senior IMD official said.

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

