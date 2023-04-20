Home / India News / Delhi to get system to upload documents for property registration by Aug

Delhi to get system to upload documents for property registration by Aug

The revenue department of Delhi government is gearing up to adopt the national generic document registration system (NGDRS) that will make it easier to obtain documents related to land deeds

New Delhi
Delhi to get system to upload documents for property registration by Aug

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The revenue department of Delhi government is gearing up to adopt the national generic document registration system (NGDRS) that will make it easier to obtain documents related to land deeds, lease rent agreements and such other legal formalities, officials said

Lt Governor VK Saxena in a recent review of functioning of sub registrar offices had directed for adoption of NGDRS, they said

The system will make it simpler for the people to upload the necessary documents required for the registration of sale deeds, power of attorney and wills from the comfort of their homes, make payment and take appointments at the sub-registrar offices through the online system, they said.

The faceless service will do away with the need to visit the sub registrar offices for these purposes and reduce crowd of people there, they said.

A pilot project in this regard will be launched in the next few weeks and the system is expected to be put in place by August, they added.

Topics :DelhiDelhi government

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

Also Read

Who leaked the alleged classified US documents online & what do they tell?

Global intellectual property filings touch record levels in 2021: UN

Delhi to have single district property registration facility: Officials

Purpose of Voters' Day is to encourage, promote registration: Delhi CEC

Leak of classified documents a deliberate criminal act, says Pentagon

90% of India, entire Delhi in 'danger zone' of heatwave impacts: Study

Nagaland gets approval from NMC for setting up its first medical college

Private schools under Delhi govt scanner over expensive books, uniforms

Record 2.87 mn applications for NEET this year, 1.2 mn female candidates

No religious event allowed on UP roads as 3 festivals fall the same day

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story