Delhi to see clear sky with temperature around 35 degree Celsius on Monday

A mainly clear sky is predicted for the national capital on Monday with maximum temperature expected expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the seasonal average, the IMD said.
The minimum temperature settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch below the season's average, it added.
The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky, with the maximum expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.
Relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.
The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 128, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.
