Delhi to see clear sky with temperature around 35 degree Celsius on Monday

A mainly clear sky is predicted for the national capital on Monday with maximum temperature expected expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the seasonal average, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch below the season's average, it added.

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky, with the maximum expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.