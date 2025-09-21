Home / India News / Next phase of GST reforms will boost India's economic growth, says Fadnavis

Next phase of GST reforms will boost India's economic growth, says Fadnavis

The second-generation GST reforms commencing on September 22 will not only boost India's economy but will also directly benefit common citizens

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis
Fadnavis said the country is fortunate to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has shaped the vision of a New India. He added that Modi's leadership has given a new direction to the economy and development over the past 11 years and has fought a de
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the second phase of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms will accelerate India's economic growth.

The second-generation GST reforms commencing on September 22 will not only boost India's economy but will also directly benefit common citizens. These reforms will further strengthen India's path towards becoming aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), Fadnavis told reporters here.

He was speaking at the musical programme 'Mera Desh Pehle The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi', conceptualised by lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir, at the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Fadnavis said the country is fortunate to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has shaped the vision of a New India. He added that Modi's leadership has given a new direction to the economy and development over the past 11 years and has fought a decisive battle against poverty.

The CM said the programme portrayed lesser-known aspects of PM Modi's life, including the hardships he had faced, his formative years and leadership journey.

PM Modi asserted on Sunday that the GST reforms kicking in from Monday will speed up India's growth story, emphasising that it is a big and important step for aatmanirbhar Bharat and linking a boost to swadeshi' products to the country's prosperity.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the auspicious Navratri, which will mark the implementation of the revised GST rates, Modi said the reduced prices of items across the board will launch bachat utsav (festival of savings) for people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India must chart own path to shield itself from problems in future: Bhagwat

Andaman CID submits 50,000 page charge sheet in ANSCBL loan scam case

Ladakh witnessing unprecedented growth with focus on modern governance: L-G

PM Modi calls implementation of GST 2.0 a 'savings festival' for citizens

Nitish govt unveils schemes before polls; Oppn calls them INDIA bloc copy

Topics :Devendra FadnavisGSTGST Revamp

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story