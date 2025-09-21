Next phase of GST reforms will boost India's economic growth, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the second phase of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms will accelerate India's economic growth.

The second-generation GST reforms commencing on September 22 will not only boost India's economy but will also directly benefit common citizens. These reforms will further strengthen India's path towards becoming aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), Fadnavis told reporters here.

He was speaking at the musical programme 'Mera Desh Pehle The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi', conceptualised by lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir, at the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Fadnavis said the country is fortunate to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has shaped the vision of a New India. He added that Modi's leadership has given a new direction to the economy and development over the past 11 years and has fought a decisive battle against poverty.