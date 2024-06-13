Delhi water crisis: Himachal says no surplus water despite CM Sukhu's claim

In a development in the Supreme Court case regarding Delhi’s escalating water crisis, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday stated it does not have surplus water to send to the national capital, reported NDTV.

The statement comes a day after its previous claim that it had released water for Delhi, which needed to pass through Haryana.

Delhi residents are struggling with the dual challenges of a heatwave and a water shortage. Earlier, this week, the Supreme Court had instructed Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi and directed Haryana to facilitate its flow. The court emphasised that the drinking water shortage had become an ‘existential problem’ in Delhi.

Yesterday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the media that the state had released the water. “We have released water. We have asked advocates to inform the Supreme Court about this. The water we have released, we are ready to give that water. There are no ifs and buts,” he stated.

However, on June 13, the counsel for Himachal Pradesh informed the top court that the 137 cusecs of water was “unutilised after use of irrigation and part of the natural course of river flow”. He acknowledged a communication error. “We could not convey it properly earlier. Our correct statement may come on record. Maybe we made a mistake earlier, but I have been briefed. I will correct and withdraw the earlier statement that flow was obstructed,” reported LiveLaw.





The Supreme Court responded sternly, warning, "We can haul you up for contempt and summon your Chief Secretary." The Himachal Pradesh counsel apologised and indicated they would submit an affidavit to withdraw their previous statement.

SC directs Delhi govt to Upper Yamuna Board

SC directs Delhi govt to Upper Yamuna Board

The Supreme Court has instructed the Delhi government to seek water supply from the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB). A vacation bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale directed the Delhi government to file its application for water supply on ‘humanitarian grounds’ with the Board by 5 pm on June 13, if it hasn't already done so.

The court expressed that the issue of water sharing between states that have an existing agreement is both complex and sensitive, and that the court lacks the expertise to determine the appropriate formula for distribution, reported Indian Express.

The UYRB was asked by the court to hold a meeting on June 14 and make a prompt decision on the matter. “If necessary, the Board can meet on a day-to-day basis,” the court stated.





Additionally, the court took note of the Himachal Pradesh government's correction regarding their previous claim about the availability of 137 cusecs of water, allowing them to retract the statement.

Delhi Jal Board at over 70,000 crore loss: Bansuri Swaraj

Delhi Jal Board at over 70,000 crore loss: Bansuri Swaraj

Meanwhile, Bansuri Swaraj, the newly elected BJP MP from New Delhi, criticised the Delhi government for its handling of the water crisis, accusing AAP ministers of prioritising press conferences over on-the-ground problem-solving.

“The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) once had a Rs 600 crore profit, but under the Kejriwal administration, it has plunged to a Rs 73,000 crore loss in just ten years. The DJB’s infrastructure, including pipelines and water storage, is in disarray,” Swaraj told news agency ANI.

She further stated, “The Supreme Court strongly criticised the AAP for making false statements in court. Haryana is supplying the required water, but AAP is neglecting the deteriorating infrastructure of the DJB. Despite being in power for a decade, they have not addressed the pipeline or infrastructure issues. It seems the AAP may be colluding with the illegal tanker mafia in Delhi. The Supreme Court questioned their actions and noted that AAP had previously approached the Yamuna Jal Board. The court instructed them to present their case to the Yamuna Jal Board by 5 PM today.”