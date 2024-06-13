Non-bailable warrant issued against ex-CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

A Bengaluru special court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in connection with a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The warrant was issued following a plea from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ashok H Nayak was appointed to represent the CID in the case.

Yediyurappa, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary board, faces allegations under the POCSO Act and Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges stem from a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, alleging that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting at his residence in Karnataka in February this year. The complainant, a 54-year-old woman, passed away last month due to lung cancer.

Yediyurappa, 81, has vehemently denied the allegations and has stated his intention to fight the case legally. His legal representatives confirmed the issuance of the arrest warrant by the special court.

Commenting on the case, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the CID has served notice to Yediyurappa, requiring him to appear for questioning. Parameshwara mentioned that Yediyurappa might be arrested if deemed necessary by the investigating authorities. He elaborated that the CID is following procedural steps, including filing a charge sheet by June 15, recording Yediyurappa’s statement, and producing him in court if required.

“Notice has been served procedurally, and the charge sheet must be filed by June 15. The CID will follow all necessary procedures, including recording his statement and presenting him in court,” Parameshwara told reporters earlier today.

When asked about the potential for arrest, Parameshwara said, “If necessary, they will arrest. It is up to the CID to decide based on their investigation. If they determine it is necessary, they will proceed.”

In April, the CID had summoned the former Chief Minister to its office, following which a voice sample had been collected.

Currently, Yediyurappa is in Delhi, where he continues to fulfill his duties as a BJP parliamentary board member.

This is a developing story.