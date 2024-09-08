Over 60 roads blocked in Himachal Pradesh following heavy rains today

Over 60 roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh following rains, officials said on Sunday.

A maximum of 31 roads were closed in Mandi, 13 in Shimla and Mandi, 10 in Kangra, four in Kinnaur, two in Kullu and one each in Una, Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, the state emergency operation centre (SEOC) said.

National Highway 5 (the Hindustan-Tibet road) is blocked near Negulsari in Kinnaur district. As many as 11 power and one water supply scheme are also disrupted in the state, the SEOC said.

Moderate rains lashed parts of the state since Saturday evening. Una was the wettest, recording 48 mm of rain followed by Kufri 19.8 mm, Sangla 17.2 mm, Jubbarhatti 15.6 mm, Mandi 15.6 mm, Nichar 14.8 mm, Bijahi 14 mm, Kalpa 8.1, Berthin 7 mm, Dehra Gopipur 6.3 mm and Dalhousie 5 mm.