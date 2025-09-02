Half of Delhi NCR residents call govt's waterlogging response 'pathetic'

Waterlogging is Delhi’s annual monsoon inevitability. No wonder then that residents here nurse a deep trust deficit in the administration’s claims of better drains, desilting drives and ‘flood-free’ monsoons.

ALSO READ: Delhi on flood alert as Yamuna crosses danger mark after heavy rains According to a survey released by LocalCircles on Tuesday, Delhi residents expressed widespread dissatisfaction with civic preparedness for monsoon rains. Around 79 per cent respondents of the survey rated their local administration as “poor” or “pathetic” when it comes to handling waterlogging in the monsoon season.

Heavy rains battered Delhi-NCR on September 1 and continued into Tuesday, pushing the Yamuna river flow above the danger mark and triggering flood alerts across Delhi and Haryana. With several roads facing severe waterlogging, questions are mounting over whether the national capital neighbouring regions are equipped to handle such conditions.

Residents face mounting costs, lost hours The LocalCircles survey, which received over 23,000 responses from residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, paints a grim picture. At least 75 per cent said they lost productivity and working hours due to waterlogging and traffic snarls, with 63 per cent reporting increased vehicle maintenance or repair costs from driving through flooded streets. Additionally, 88 per cent complained of spending extra time stuck in traffic. The findings come even as Gurugram authorities issued an advisory asking corporates to allow employees to work from home and schools to shift classes online on September 2, anticipating more rainfall as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, 13 per cent of respondents said they met with accidents while negotiating waterlogged roads. Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar waterlogged The findings also highlight how flooding has disrupted both developed and underdeveloped areas similarly. On August 9 and 14, waterlogging was reported across key areas, including: Key commercial hub: Connaught Place

Residential areas: RK Puram, Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Preet Vihar

Major stretches: DND Flyway, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg

Critical junctions: ISBT, Pragati Maidan Residents surveyed said the problem persists regardless of political affiliation or jurisdiction. Most respondents believe that their city administrations have failed to prepare adequately for the monsoon.