Delhi to witness moderate rainfall today; red alert issued in Himachal

IMD issued temporary yellow alert for Delhi with forecast of rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms today

According to the IMD, Delhi will continue to witness cloudy skies and light to very light rainfall throughout the week (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Delhi experienced light monsoon showers on Tuesday morning, offering a brief spell of pleasant weather to the residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a temporary yellow alert for July 22, forecasting light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds (30–40 kmph).
 
The maximum temperature in the city is expected to range between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 26 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are likely to remain high due to increased moisture in the atmosphere. 

Rain, clouds likely to persist until July 28

According to the IMD, Delhi will continue to witness cloudy skies and light to very light rainfall throughout the week. Occasional thunderstorms are also anticipated. However, no further weather alerts have been issued for the city until July 28. 

Air quality drops to ‘moderate’

After a spell of ‘satisfactory’ and ‘good’ air days, Delhi’s air quality dipped into the ‘moderate’ category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 104 at 9 am on July 22.
 
According to  CPCB, AQI levels from 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Landslides, road closures disrupt life in Himachal

In Himachal Pradesh, incessant rainfall caused landslides, road blockages, and the closure of 401 roads, severely disrupting normal life on Monday.
 
Tragedy struck in Chamba district, where a recently married couple lost their lives after a boulder crashed into a house in Sutanh village. The victims were visiting the bride’s parental home at the time of the incident. 
In Kangra, passengers narrowly escaped injury when the wall of a railway bridge on the Delhi–Jammu line collapsed near the Chakki River.
 
Educational institutions were closed in multiple subdivisions across Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur districts due to landslides and impassable roads. However, the delay in announcing school closures caused significant inconvenience to students and their families.
 
The IMD had issued a red alert for five districts—Shimla, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur, and Mandi—warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Flood-like situation in J-K's Rajouri, schools shut

Heavy rainfall led to a flood-like situation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, with the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers swelling significantly. As a precautionary measure, all government and private schools across the district were ordered to be closed on Tuesday.
 
Authorities are keeping close watch on the situation as waterlogging has affected daily life in several low-lying areas. No casualties or significant damage have been reported so far. 
 
Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is carrying out road construction work in hilly regions such as Kotranka, Samote, and Budhal to improve connectivity and reduce water accumulation in market areas.

Topics :DelhiDelhi weatherweather forecastIMD weather forecastIndian monsoonBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

