3 die in explosion at fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu; CM offers condolences

Three workers died while three others sustained injuries in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing factory located in Sivakasi area of Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.
The incident occurred on Monday at around 3.50 pm in a privately owned firecracker factory located in Narayanapuram village in Sivakasi area of Virudhunagar.
Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep shock and grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
An official statement from Chief Minister Stalin reads, "I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news of a fatal explosion that occurred today (21.07.2025) at around 3:50 PM in a privately owned firecracker factory located in Narayanapuram village, Sivakasi Taluk, Virudhunagar District."
"In this unexpected incident, Karthik (aged 23), son of Thangraj from Muthuramalingam Colony, Keelathiruthangal, and two others lost their lives on the spot. Furthermore, I have ordered special medical treatment for the following three individuals who sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Sivakasi Government Hospital," the statement added.
The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs for each of the kin of the deceased in the incident from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. A financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh would be provided to seriously injured individuals, while individuals with minor injury would receive help of Rs 50,000.
"Along with conveying my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families and relatives of the deceased, I have also ordered the following financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to those who are seriously injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital, Rs 50,000 each to those with minor injuries receiving treatment," Chief Minister Stalin said.
Speaking to ANI, Thangaraj, who lost his son in the incident, said, "In the explosion, my son lost his life, and my wife is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Sivakasi with 60 per cent burn injuries. All the three people who died in the incident are my relatives. It is very sad. The government must take appropriate action regarding this."
Nagalakshmi, who was injured in the blast, said, "While we were working, an unexpected accident occurred. There were loud noises during the incident and we panicked and ran away. We request the government to provide us with proper medical facilities.
