Heavy rain floods Delhi roads; more showers expected till August 8

Heavy rain floods Delhi roads; more showers expected till August 8

Waterlogging hit key areas like Aiims, Connaught Place and Minto Bridge as IMD forecasts light to moderate rain across Delhi-NCR

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, offering respite from persistent humidity but also causing widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas of the national capital.
 
Areas such as Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, Aiims, and Panchkuian Marg were heavily affected, with visuals showing commuters wading through flooded roads. Janpath, Lajpat Nagar, and Deoli Vidhan Sabha also reported severe waterlogging, compounding the troubles for residents. 
 
 

Delhi-NCR to see more rain today

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to continue across Delhi-NCR. Areas such as Bahadurgarh, Manesar, Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh are likely to experience rain and cloudy skies through the day.

The IMD expects the maximum temperature to remain between 31–33 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of around 26 degrees Celsius. Light rain is likely to persist in the region until August 8. 
 

Delhi's air quality remains satisfactory

 
Despite the rainfall, Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the 'satisfactory' range. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 79 at 7 am on August 3, slightly higher than the AQI of 74 recorded the previous day.
 
According the the central pollution control board (CPCB) norms, an AQI of 0–50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’. 
 

Heavy rainfall forecast for northeast India

 
While the IMD has forecast light rain for Delhi-NCR, it has also issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Northeast over the next seven days. Residents in the affected regions have been advised to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for potential emergency relocations.  (With agency inputs)
         

Delhi weather IMD weather forecast heavy rains Waterlogging

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

