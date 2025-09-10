Delhi sees pleasant weather, clear skies as Yamuna bridge reopens

Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperatures are expected around 33-35 degrees Celsius, while minimums will hover between 24-26 degrees Celsius. The city is likely to see a dry spell this week, with cloudy skies expected until Saturday.

Delhi’s air quality remains satisfactory

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 81 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI on September 9 was 105. In the National Capital Region (NCR), AQI readings were: Gurugram 68, Noida 130, Greater Noida 175, and Ghaziabad 128.