Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 08:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi announces ₹1,600 crore relief package for flood-hit Punjab

PM Modi announces ₹1,600 crore relief package for flood-hit Punjab

PM also expressed his condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives and announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2,00,000 for their next of kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of ₹1,600 crore for flood-affected areas of Punjab during his visit to the rain-battered state.

rain, PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas, and held an official meeting in Gurdaspur with state officials and elected representatives to assess relief and rehabilitation efforts. (Photo: x/@narendramodi

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of ₹1,600 crore for flood-affected areas of Punjab during his visit to the rain-battered state.
 
During his visit to review the damage caused by recent cloudbursts and heavy rain, PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas, and held an official meeting in Gurdaspur with state officials and elected representatives to assess relief and rehabilitation efforts.
 
"Met families affected by the severe floods in Punjab. We are working with urgency to provide relief and extend all possible support to every person who has suffered due to the floods. We are committed to extending all possible help to everyone, including farmers, whose well-being is of paramount importance to us," PM Modi said in a post on X.
 
 
PM also expressed his condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives and announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2,00,000 for their next of kin. Meanwhile, ₹50,000 will be given to individuals seriously injured in the floods, and children orphaned will receive support under the PM CARES for Children scheme, the PMO said.
 
Additionally, the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will also be released in advance, the PMO said.

Also Read

pm modi, himachal pradesh

Highlights: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Punjab

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Cabinet okays Hudco loan of ₹2,000 cr for projects in Sambhajinagar, Nagpur

pm modi, himachal pradesh

PM Modi announces ₹1,500 cr aid for rain-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi announces ₹1,500 cr immediate relief for disaster-hit Himachal

Modi, Narendra Modi

Centre stands with flood-hit states, says PM Modi as he starts his visit

Other relief measures

 
PM also announced various other relief measures to aid recovery in Punjab, including:
 
  • Rebuilding homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana
  • Relief through the PM National Relief Fund
  • Restoration of national highways and reconstruction of damaged schools
  • Distribution of mini kits for livestock
  • Assistance for farmers under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana
 
Earlier in the day, PM Modi also took stock of the situation in Himachal Pradesh and announced similar relief measures.

Punjab floods

 
Several northern states are experiencing some of the worst floods in decades. In Punjab, the flooding was triggered by swollen rivers — the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi — along with seasonal rivulets fed by heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. The rain-related incidents have claimed at least 51 lives and damaged crops across 184,000 hectares.
 

More From This Section

CP Radhakrishnan

NDA candidate Radhakrishnan wins vice-presidential elections; beats Reddy

Air India Express, Air India, Boeing

Nepal protests force Indian carriers to cancel Kathmandu flights, MEA warns

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

MCD to set up feeding points across wards to tackle dog bite menace

Enforcement Directorate

ED attaches fresh ₹186 crore assets in bank fraud case against DHFL

Air India

Air India cancels Delhi-Kathmandu flights amid Gen Z protest in Nepal

Topics : Narendra Modi Floods Punjab Floods in India Monsoon rains BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal Protests LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon