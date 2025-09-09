Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to buy 'swadeshi' products

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday urged people to adopt 'Swadeshi', as he said India is going through a difficult phase, but is not afraid of the challenges.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the Saras Aajeevika Mela, the Rural Development Minister also said around 2.82 crore women who are self-help group members have become 'Lakhpati Didi', and the goal is now to have three crore women who have an annual income of over Rs 1 lakh.

Speaking at the event, Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an appeal to adopt 'swadeshi' products.

"The Prime Minister has made an appeal, and it's very timely. Our country is facing many challenges today. But India is not afraid of the challenges, we are looking eye to eye," Chouhan said.

"The Prime Minister has set the goal for developed India by 2047, and we will achieve this by building a self-reliant India," he said. "Buy Swadeshi, it will be a huge factor in creating a self-reliant India," he said. Chouhan said India is making everything from Brahmos missiles to the products on display at the Saras Aajeevika Mela. "What is lacking in our country, why are we running after imported? To make our country self-reliant, we should only buy Indian products," he said. "When we buy a 'Swadeshi' product, we provide employment to our brothers and sisters. We strengthen our economy..." he said.

He also said that the Prime Minister has assured that the national interest will be protected. "The Prime Minister has taken bold steps. Let's take an oath that we will only buy products made in India," he added. Singh urged the people of Delhi and nearby areas to come to the Saras Ajeevika Mela along with their families. The Saras Ajeevika Mela is being organised at Major Dhyanchand Stadium, Delhi, and will continue till 22nd September. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ministers of State for Rural Development Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani and Kamlesh Paswan were also present at the event. The chief minister said the government is working towards making women self-reliant and economically empowered.