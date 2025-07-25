Humid morning in Delhi after light showers; IMD predicts more rain today

Delhi woke up to a humid Friday morning after light rain and bright sun on July 24 pushed the temperature slightly higher. A spell of rain on July 23 had brought temporary relief, accompanied by severe waterlogging and traffic disruption in several parts of the city.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday — one degree above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, which is 2.3 degrees below normal. The humidity level was 88 per cent at 5.30 pm.
The IMD has forecast more rainfall for July 25. The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, with chances of light to moderate showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may stay between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.
Air quality drops to ‘moderate’ category
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated slightly, slipping into the ‘moderate’ category after a period of ‘satisfactory’ and ‘good’ levels. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 128 at 8 am on July 25.
Light rain and cloudy skies to persist through the week
No major weather alerts have been issued for the capital in the coming days. Light to moderate rainfall with occasional thunderstorms is expected to continue until the end of the month. Cloudy skies and relatively lower temperatures are likely through the week. Humidity levels will vary based on the intensity and timing of rain.
Telangana CM keeps officials on high alert
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed district collectors to remain alert and coordinate efforts amid heavy rain forecasts across the state.
Speaking from Delhi, Reddy instructed officials to monitor the situation, especially in areas under weather alerts, and take all steps necessary to prevent casualties or damage. He also ordered precautionary measures in flood-prone zones, including Greater Hyderabad, and asked district authorities to remain on standby.
Landslide damages homes, road in Uttarkashi
A landslide triggered by heavy rain on July 23 night struck Nuranu village in Uttarkashi district, damaging homes, an under-construction road, and apple orchards.
According to officials, water and debris entered several houses, damaging property and destroying household items. The Nuranu road, which is still under construction, also suffered damage. However, no loss of human or animal life was reported. An assessment of the overall damage is ongoing.