Home / India News / Delhi's AQI remains 'satisfactory' as CM takes measures against pollution

Delhi's AQI remains 'satisfactory' as CM takes measures against pollution

On March 9, Delhi recorded an average AQI of 85, marking the lowest level in the last three years for the period from January 1 to March 15

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant conditions (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Delhi residents woke to cleaner air on Monday morning as air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 96 at 7 am on March 17, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Saturday, the AQI hit its lowest level for the period between January 1 and March 15 since 2022.
 
Delhi records lowest AQI in three years 
On March 9, Delhi recorded an average AQI of 85, marking the lowest level in the last three years for the period from January 1 to March 15. This was the first day this year that the AQI fell into the 'satisfactory' category, which ranges from 51 to 100. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported that this was also the first time in five years that Delhi achieved a 'satisfactory' AQI in March.
 
 
AQI across Delhi-NCR 
Air quality across Delhi-NCR improved to the 'satisfactory' or 'moderate' category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 99 at 4 pm on March 16. Haryana's Gurugram had an AQI of 115, remaining in the 'moderate' category. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh reported AQIs of 72 and 58, respectively. Ghaziabad's AQI was recorded at 185.

Government’s efforts to improve air quality 
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an extensive campaign to combat air pollution, focusing on reducing dust, managing traffic congestion, and improving public transport. The government is committed to sustainable solutions for a cleaner, healthier city.
 
Measures to tackle pollution 
As part of the initiative, regular mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling will be carried out on the Ring Road to prevent dust accumulation. Strict dust control measures will also be enforced at construction sites. Additionally, authorities have been directed to plant trees along roads and central verges to create green belts and further reduce pollution.
 
Delhi weather update 
Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts strong winds and rising temperatures throughout the day.
 
The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 18.05 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32.77 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds (20-30 km/h) are expected over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, including Delhi, amid warm conditions. The relative humidity is 19 per cent, and the wind speed is 19 km/h.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

