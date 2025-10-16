Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Healthy Diwali gifts: From dry fruits to air purifiers, what's worth it

Healthy Diwali gifts: From dry fruits to air purifiers, what's worth it

From organic hampers and sugar-free sweets to wearable health tech, wellness is the new gifting buzzword as experts explain what truly helps and what's just clever marketing

eco-friendly gifts

Thoughtful gifting is on the rise, with families opting for wellness and eco-friendly options this Diwali. (Illustration: Indranil Sen)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

This Diwali, the festival of lights is taking on a healthier glow. Traditional sweets are sharing space with wellness hampers, air purifiers and eco-friendly kits as consumers turn to gifts that symbolise care and consciousness. 
The post-pandemic focus on wellbeing has redefined festive gifting. It’s no longer about luxury alone, but about gifts that add to our health and well-being. A Business Standard report notes that consumers now prefer thoughtful, functional gifts that reflect concern for both the person and the planet. 
But amid all the wellness buzzwords, it is easy to get lost in hype. Not every product that claims to be healthy actually delivers. Before you click add to cart, here is a look at some wellness-inspired Diwali gifts that truly make a difference — and a few that might not be worth the fuss.
 
 

Dry fruits, nuts and wholesome edibles: The timeless healthy classic

 
A Diwali celebration is incomplete without a box of dry fruits, a symbol of prosperity, good health and affection. Naturally rich in protein, healthy fats and antioxidants, they are easy to customise and pair with seeds, dates or artisanal honey. They also hold cultural significance as symbols of prosperity and good health.
 
Watch out for:

Also Read

Diwali firecracker safety

Diwali firecracker safety 101: How to keep kids safe this festive season

India ageing population, elderly population India

Worried about turning 60? Science says that's when many of us actually peak

coffee-ring effect to spot toxic dyes

Coffee-stain effect: Indian scientists detect toxins at trillionth levels

light-based cancer therapy

New light-based therapy kills cancer without harming healthy cells

Crackers

Green crackers: Are they really a cleaner, healthier and safer choice?

 
  • Added sugars or artificial glazing
  • Cheap blends that include low-quality fillers
  • Prefer vacuum-sealed or glass-jar hampers that are unsalted and preservative-free
 

Herbal tea kits: The mindful alternative to traditional sweets

 
This Diwali, soothing sips are replacing sugary treats. Herbal brews such as green tea, chamomile and tulsi have emerged as festive bestsellers, offering a soothing, health-conscious option. Pair them with a ceramic mug or artisanal honey for a thoughtful, complete package.
 
Perfect for post-feast evenings or as a mindful start to busy festive mornings, these blends bring calm amid the Diwali rush. These gifts stand out because they promote daily wellness without being complex or intrusive. Herbal teas offer natural antioxidants, aid digestion and help manage stress — a gentle nudge towards healthier living.  ALSO READ| Green crackers: Are they really a cleaner, healthier and safer choice? 

Air purifiers: A meaningful gift for urban wellness

 
With Diwali smoke and post-festive pollution reaching alarming levels across Indian cities, an air purifier makes for an especially timely gift. In high-pollution zones such as Delhi and Mumbai, it can be more than symbolic; it’s a practical step towards better respiratory health.
 
“Research indicates that consistent use of air purifiers can lower indoor PM2.5 levels by 50–80 per cent, directly reducing exposure to carcinogenic pollutants and easing the burden on the lungs,” says Dr Ramana Gogi, principal consultant, medical oncology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.
 
Choose wisely:
 
  • Stick to mechanical HEPA filters
  • Check the CADR (clean air delivery rate) matches the room size
  • Avoid models with ionisation or UV miracle claims
 

Sustainable self-care gifts: The rise of eco-friendly wellness

 
In a festival that champions light over darkness, eco-conscious gifting feels particularly relevant. Eco-friendly yoga mats, copper bottles, bamboo toothbrushes and reusable glass jars are increasingly popular. These gifts align health with sustainability, helping recipients feel good and do good. They are practical, affordable and reflect a growing preference for eco-conscious living.  ALSO READ| Diwali firecracker safety 101: How to keep kids safe this festive season 

Healthy home hampers: For spa-like relaxation at home

 
Festivals can be exhilarating and exhausting. That’s why self-care hampers are gaining traction as a post-Diwali indulgence. Wellness-themed hampers with natural bath salts, Epsom soaks, herbal candles and body oils have become crowd favourites. They promote relaxation and self-care — essentials in today’s stressful routines.
 
To ensure quality, look for natural ingredient lists and brands with transparent sourcing. Avoid synthetic fragrances or parabens disguised as organic.
 

What to skip: The overhyped wellness fads

 
Not everything labelled “wellness” deserves a bow. Some Diwali gifts may look appealing but offer little substance.
 
  • Quantum or magnetic healing gadgets with no scientific backing
  • Overpriced detox powders or “miracle” superfood mixes
  • Ionising air cleaners that produce ozone
  • Subscription boxes that send unnecessary monthly products
 

How to choose a genuinely healthy gift: The expert checklist

  • Pick something that fits the person’s lifestyle, not just a trend
  • Look for proven, documented benefits — not vague promises
  • Ensure trusted quality and safety, especially for ingestible or wearable items
  • Consider maintenance or recurring costs such as filters, batteries or refills
“Gifts that integrate into daily life — something you will use, not stash — tend to make the most lasting impact,” says Srishti Goyal, dietician, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.
 

More From This Section

Cough syrup

WHO issues alert against 3 cough syrups linked to MP children's deaths

cough syrup

Death in a bottle: Toxic cough syrups once again prove fatal for childrenpremium

Maldives Triple Elimination

WHO lauds Maldives for ending mother-to-child transmission of 3 diseases

Covid-19, Covid, Coronavirus

Study shows Covid-19 in fathers may affect offspring's brain, cause anxiety

high protein diet has own risks

Protein overload: Why eating more isn't always better for your body

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports diwali shopping Diwali Diwali Celebration gifts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon