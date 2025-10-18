Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Happy Dhanteras 2025: Wishes, messages to share with your friends & family

Happy Dhanteras 2025: Wishes, messages to share with your friends & family

Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18, honouring Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber with prayers and the Pradosh fast - seeking prosperity, wealth, and good fortune

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Happy Dhanteras Wishes: Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, marks the first day of the five-day Diwali festival and celebrates wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. This year, it will be observed on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The day also signifies the start of festive preparations, with homes being decorated, and illuminated to welcome positivity and abundance.
 
Hindus observe the Pradosh fast and worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi during the Dhanteras festival. People buy copper, silver, and brass kitchenware in addition to gold and silver jewellery. We have compiled a list of messages and best  wishes to send to loved ones on this important occasion, as the festival draws near. 
 

Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with new beginnings, good fortune, and endless happiness.
May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with peace, prosperity, and wealth.

Wishing you and your family good health, happiness, and success this Dhanteras.
Shining diyas, endless blessings — wishing you a Happy Dhanteras 2025.
May your home light up with wealth, health, and happiness this Dhanteras.
Let’s welcome Goddess Lakshmi with lights, love, and devotion.
Celebrating the day of prosperity and health — Happy Dhanteras!
The glow of diyas brings warmth, happiness, and fortune — Happy Dhanteras 2025.
Gold may glitter, but true wealth is in health and peace.
May this Dhanteras bring a year full of abundance and positivity.
Health is wealth — let’s honour both this Dhanteras.
Wishing everyone prosperity, light, and laughter this festive season.
May every diya bring new hope and happiness to your heart.
May this Dhanteras bring you endless opportunities and a life full of light.
May this Dhanteras bring happiness to your home and wealth to your life.
On this Dhanteras, let’s celebrate prosperity, health, and the joy of giving.
May your business grow, your relationships flourish, and your heart stay full of gratitude.
Let the light of Dhanteras guide you toward new achievements and endless joy.
On this divine occasion, may Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings be with you always.
Wishing you a Dhanteras full of good fortune, good health, and good vibes. 
Celebrate this Dhanteras by spreading smiles, light, and love around you.
May every diya you light invite happiness and wealth into your life.
May this Dhanteras be the beginning of a year filled with success and contentment.
Here’s wishing you prosperity in your home and peace in your heart.
May Lord Dhanvantari bless you with good health, and Goddess Lakshmi with abundance.
Warm wishes for a prosperous and blessed Dhanteras to you and your family.
May this auspicious day shower wealth, happiness, and divine blessings upon you.
Wishing you a sparkling Dhanteras full of positivity, light, and joy.
May the divine blessings of Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi bring endless peace.
Let’s welcome this Dhanteras with diyas of hope and lamps of prosperity. 
May the glow of diyas illuminate your path to success and happiness.
Sending love and warm wishes for good luck and abundance this Dhanteras.
May your home shine brighter with health, wealth, and happiness this festive season.
Here’s wishing you a Dhanteras filled with good fortune and divine grace.
May this day mark the start of a prosperous journey ahead.
On this auspicious day, may your life shine with the glow of diyas and prosperity.
May your home be filled with happiness and your heart with contentment this Dhanteras.
Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Dhanteras surrounded by loved ones.
May every diya you light brighten your path toward success and prosperity.
Sending heartfelt wishes for wealth, health, and endless blessings on Dhanteras. 
 

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

