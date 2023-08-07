DIAL installs feminine hygiene product vending machines at Delhi airport

Airport operator DIAL on Monday announced the installation of feminine hygiene product vending machines at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in collaboration with Sirona.

These machines will provide women passengers with a range of sanitary products, including menstrual cups, tampons and sanitary pads.

As many as 12 vending machines have been installed right outside all women's restrooms at Terminal 2 (T2) of Delhi airport, offering an array of essential products for women, catering to their diverse hygiene needs, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

"We have partnered with Sirona in this initiative, which will undoubtedly make a significant impact on women travellers' convenience and well-being. This is a progressive step towards promoting women's health and hygiene," DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

The private airport operators said that it will be extending the facility to Terminal 3 and Terminal 1 as well going forward.

"We hope that this initiative sets a precedent for other high-footfall locations to embrace this revolutionary approach and prioritize women's hygiene," said Deep Bajaj, co-founder and CEO of Sirona.