Digital growth to create 100k new fiber tech jobs in India in five years

Rapid digital expansion, including broadband and 5G network is expected to create around 1 lakh new job opportunities in fiber installation, maintenance, and repair segments in the next five years, according to TeamLease Services Chief Strategy Officer Subburathinam P.

The India Telecom Market is estimated at USD 48.61 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 76.16 billion by 2029, growing at an annual rate of 9.40 per cent and as of 2023, about 7,00,000 kilometers of optical fiber cable has been laid across the country, significantly contributing to the expansion of digital infrastructure, he told PTI.

"The annual growth rate of employment in the fiber optic technician segment is largely driven by the rapid expansion of broadband and 5G networks in India. As the government and telecom operators focus on expanding fiber infrastructure, the demand for fiber technicians is expected to grow significantly," Subburathinam said.

The increasing fiberisation of telecom towers is expected to create around 1 lakh new job opportunities, he added.

Currently, the number of fiber technicians in India are estimated to be exceeding 5 lakh, following the rapid expansion of fiber optic networks to support 4G, 5G, and broadband initiatives across the country, he said.

Looking ahead to 2030, 5G technology is expected to reach its peak, offering unprecedented speeds, lower latency, and enhanced connectivity, he noted.

Fiber technicians, he said, are employed across various sectors, including telecommunications, IT, construction, and manufacturing, with roles often focused on network expansion and infrastructure setup in both urban and rural areas.

Further, Subburathinam said, job roles like Fiber engineers, Splicers, Fiber Termination equipment technicians, Installation and Repair, Fault Resolution Team, Fiber Cellsite engineers and Field Technicians are seeing significant growth due to expanding telecom infrastructure and the deployment of 5G services.

"The reasons could be the long working hours leading to burnout, low salary growth could lead to technicians seeking better-paying opportunities elsewhere, incentives, poaching employees from each other among others," he said.