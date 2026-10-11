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Dipke, Ranka, Das under preventive arrest, to be produced before magistrate

They were put under preventive arrest after being detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in the national capital ahead of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday

Abhijeet Dipke, Abhijeet
Cockroach Janta Party leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das will be produced before an Executive Magistrate on Sunday (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been placed under preventive arrest and will be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

They were put under preventive arrest after being detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in the national capital ahead of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, police said.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements and foiled protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Delhi PoliceDelhiJantar MantarProtest

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First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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