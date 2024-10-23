Haryana pharma boss gifts 15 cars to employees, calls them 'celebrities'

In a heartwarming gesture ahead of Diwali, the owner of Panchkula-based pharmaceutical company Mits Healthcare in Haryana has gifted 15 cars to his top-performing staff. Known for his innovative approach to employee recognition, MK Bhatia, the company’s director, described these employees as ‘celebrities’ and praised their dedication and hard work.

"We don't call them 'employees,' we call them our celebrities, our rockstars. They are our family," Bhatia told news agency ANI, emphasising the company's unique culture. This notable act follows a similar gesture last year when Bhatia gifted 12 cars to his employees.

The recipients of this year’s cars were recently promoted to directors within the company, following a robust internal progression model that Mits Healthcare follows. “We mostly hire freshers and train them. We then promote the best-performing members up to vice-presidents, and from there, depending on their performance, they can rise to become presidents or directors,” Bhatia explained. This year, all 15 employees who received cars were promoted to directors four months ago.

With his sights set on the future, Bhatia has ambitious plans. “We want to gift 50 cars next year,” he declared, aiming to further motivate and inspire his workforce.

The idea of gifting cars came from Bhatia’s personal experience. Recalling how his confidence soared after buying his first car, he said, “I thought people would take me more seriously if I showed up in my own vehicle.” The logic, he explained, is the same for his employees. Several young professionals have transformed their lifestyles after receiving the cars, with many learning to drive for the first time to make the most of their new rides.

This trend of car gifting seems to be catching on. Just earlier this month, a Chennai-based company went a step further, giving away 28 cars and 29 bikes to its staff as Diwali gifts, acknowledging their hard work with vehicles from top brands such as Hyundai, Tata, Maruti Suzuki, and even Mercedes Benz.