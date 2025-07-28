Home / India News / Domestic tourist visits to J-K during Jan-June stood at over 9.5 mn: Govt

Domestic tourist visits to J-K during Jan-June stood at over 9.5 mn: Govt

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi also asked if any assessment was made by the government on its economic impact on local tourism-dependent stakeholders

jammu and kashmir
In his response, he shared year-wise tabulated data for domestic tourist visits (DTVs) and foreign tourist visits (FTVs) from 2020 to 2025. (Photo: Pexels)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The figures for domestic tourist visits (DTVs) to Jammu to Kashmir during January-June this year stood at more than 95 lakh, according to data shared by the government.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the data in a written response to a query on whether the Centre is aware of the decline in tourist footfall and business losses in Jammu and Kashmir during the peak tourist season following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi also asked if any assessment was made by the government on its economic impact on local tourism-dependent stakeholders.

"No such assessment has been made by the Ministry of Tourism on economic impact on local tourism-dependent stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir," Shekhawat said.

In his response, he shared year-wise tabulated data for domestic tourist visits (DTVs) and foreign tourist visits (FTVs) from 2020 to 2025.

This data is provided by the state tourism department. Based on the latest information received from the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department, the number of DTVs and FTVs stood at 95,92,664 and 19,570 respectively for the period January-June of 2025.

DTVs for preceding four years were -- 2,35,24,629 (for year 2024); 2,06,79,336 (2023); 1,84,99,332 (2022); 1,13,14,920 (2021) and 25,19,524 (2020).

FTVs for preceding four years were -- 65,452 (for year 2024); 55,337 (2023); 19,985 (2022); 1,650 (2021) and 5,317 (2020, and for January-June period of 2025 it stood at 19,570.

Shekhawat said the Ministry of Tourism has taken several steps or initiatives to promote tourism sector in the country, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google officials depose before ED in online betting linked PMLA case

Presidential reference hides binding rulings on Governors: Kerala tells SC

In Bihar, dog gets 'residence certificate'; officials under scanner

How can you question report after taking part, SC asks Justice Varma

Parliament LIVE news: Retaliation by Army forced Pakistan to bow down, says Rajnath Singh

Topics :Jammu and KashmirTouristsPahalgam attackJammu Kashmir crisisTerrorism

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story