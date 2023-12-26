PM Modi's YouTube channel reaches 20M subscribers, most among world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel now has over 20 million subscribers. This is by far the most subscribed YouTube channel of a serving prime minister worldwide. PM Modi has 94 million followers on X, formerly Twitter and is among the most followed personalities on the social media platform. On Facebook, PM Modi has 48 million followers, and his official account does not follow anyone. PM Modi also has a huge following on Instagram, where 82.7 million individuals follow him.

Interestingly, Bhartiya Janata Party's official YouTube channel has 5.18 million subscribers. In contrast, the Indian National Congress has 3.76 million subscribers on its YouTube channel. Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party has 371,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Modi's YouTube Channel



Compared to PM Modi, US President Joe Biden has 794,000 subscribers on YouTube. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on the other hand, has 589,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform. Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan has 1.65 million subscribers on YouTube.

Former US President Donald Trump's YouTube Channel has 2.78 million subscribers.

Who are the other most-followed Indian leaders on YouTube?

Wayanad MP and Former President of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, has 3.51 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is followed by 6.8 million users on Facebook. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the other hand, has 750,000 subscribers on YouTube. She is followed by 4.7 million users on Facebook.

Union Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari is also very popular on YouTube and has 690,000 subscribers on his channel. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also has a dedicated YouTube channel with 709,000 subscribers. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also holds a formidable presence on YouTube, with 600,000 subscribers on his official YouTube channel.