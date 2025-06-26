Gadkari calls e-rickshaw push his biggest achievement in the past 11 years

Around 15 million people engaged in the manual labour of carrying and ferrying people on their shoulders were freed from the exploitative labour after mechanised e-rickshaws were introduced in 2014, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari

Calling it his biggest personal achievement in the past 11 years, Gadkari said in an interview with Business Standard that millions were engaged in this exploitative labour, especially in states like Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Introduction of e-rickshaws in India

While e-rickshaws began operating in cities without formal regulations, the government made amendments to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act in 2015 to legalise and regulate them, after recognising their potential to offer affordable and eco-friendly transportation. The Act defined e-rickshaws as a special-purpose battery-powered vehicle for last mile connectivity.

Ever since e-rickshaws were included in the ambit of the Motor Vehicles Act, it has gained popularity, especially in the urban and semi-urban areas as a low-cost and zero-emission transport, which offers last-mile connectivity. Why were e-rickshaws introduced? The policy to bring e-rickshaws under the ambit of the Motor Vehicles Act aimed to address several challenges in urban mobility and environmental sustainability. This battery-powered mode of transport provides sustainable and last-mile connectivity to passengers, generates employment, especially for those who were previously involved in the act of carrying or ferrying people on their shoulders or pulling a rickshaw.

According to a report in The Times of India, the government is likely to introduce a "star rating" for e-rickshaws, a move that will ensure that these e-rickshaws have better structural stability and cannot run beyond 25 kmph. The move by the Centre aims to address the safety concerns related to this special-purpose battery-powered vehicle. Gadkari made the announcement earlier this April at an event. He said, "Govt is working on standards and a safety assessment system for battery-operated e-rickshaws in the country as they suffer from safety issues." The minister said safety improvements in e-rickshaws will help in improving their quality and generating employment.